We All Scream for the 2021 SouthCoast Ice Cream Card

The 2021 Southcoast Ice Cream Card is coming soon! This is your pass to go on a sweet, frozen taste tour of the SouthCoast. You can't buy happiness. But you can buy ice cream, and that's kind of the same thing, right? FUN 107 and 1420 WBSM know how much our listeners love their ice cream. That's why we brought the SouthCoast Ice Cream Card back. Each booklet consists of 10 vouchers for one small scoop of ice cream at each location, so you can try delicious flavors from some of the area's best ice cream shops.