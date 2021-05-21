newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

We All Scream for the 2021 SouthCoast Ice Cream Card

By Kasey Silvia
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Southcoast Ice Cream Card is coming soon! This is your pass to go on a sweet, frozen taste tour of the SouthCoast. You can't buy happiness. But you can buy ice cream, and that's kind of the same thing, right? FUN 107 and 1420 WBSM know how much our listeners love their ice cream. That's why we brought the SouthCoast Ice Cream Card back. Each booklet consists of 10 vouchers for one small scoop of ice cream at each location, so you can try delicious flavors from some of the area's best ice cream shops.

wbsm.com
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Vouchers#Non Transferable#Food Drink#Southcoast Ice Cream Card#Seizethedeal Com#Information#Delicious Flavors#Frozen#Taste#Love#Fun#Sale#Expires#Purchase Limit#Online Orders#Happiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPhillymag.com

Philly Needs More Ice Cream Shops

Good thing we're about to get some more of them this summer. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Philly used to be an ice cream town. We practically invented American-style ice cream (which uses a custard base without eggs, unlike French-style). A hundred years ago, we were considered the nation’s ice cream capital. Bassetts, founded here in 1861 and still going strong, calls itself the country’s oldest ice cream company.
Food & Drinkssavewithjamies.com

Grilled Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches

Searching for the easiest dessert recipe ever? These cute 2-ingredient grilled banana bread ice cream sandwiches are probably what you are looking for! Simple and easy – truly delicious! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 loaf of homemade or store-bought banana bread. Ice cream of your choice, for serving. Instructions:. Preheat...
RecipesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Ice Cream Made With Love For Mom

(Culinary.net) Few relationships are as special as a bond between a mother and her child. There is often so much laughter, so much love and so many good times spent around food and family over the years. From trying new foods together and cooking lessons at a young age to...
RestaurantsThrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McFlurries to Apologize for Their Weird Spoons

Picture, if you will, a McFlurry. Its density is suspended somewhere between soft-serve ice cream and a milkshake, its thickness veering just far enough toward the former to require a spoon, rather than a straw. So McDonald’s, which first brought the dessert to market in 1997, went ahead and paired it with a spoon that looks like a straw, but does not perform a straw’s primary function, which is to suck.
RestaurantsThrillist

We Tried Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Alongside Every Dr Pepper Fountain Flavor

You may be thinking that there’s nothing on this Earth that tastes better than bourbon or bacon. Wendy’s apparently knows this, because they’ve teamed up the two flavors in their newest menu item, the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger. Launched in early May, the burger features a quarter-pound of fresh beef, Applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, American cheese, and a decadent bourbon bacon sauce nestled between a toasty bun.
Birmingham, ALThe Daily South

10 Genius Ice Cream Hacks That Will Make Your Summer

From New Orleans' snowballs to Florida's frozen key lime pie slices, almost every Southern destination has its own signature frozen treat. But nothing quite hits the spot like a good, old-fashioned scoop of ice cream. No summer is complete without at least a couple of trips to the ice cream shop; most Southern towns have their own local favorites (or grocery stores stocked with Blue Bell, which might be just as good).
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Ice Cream Float

This classic dessert is easy to make at home. To mix it up, experiment with different soda syrup and ice cream combos. Try cherry cola with a scoop of chocolate ice cream!. Whipped cream, for serving (optional) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

DIY Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cones

Leave a Comment · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Want to amp up your ice cream experience? You should definitely try these easy DIY chocolate dipped ice cream cones. Whether you are doing something special for your kids or hosting a party, like this epic ice cream birthday party, these fun dipped ice cream cones delight.
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

New ice cream shop adds flavors to downtown

A new ice cream shop in downtown Northfield is bringing a wealth of flavors to the community while attracting more visitors to the city's Riverwalk. The Blast Soft Serve opened April 27 at 300 Division St. The business sells cones, flurries, sundaes, slushies, banana splits, Fro yo, Dole whip, along with malts and shakes.
Closter, NJdailyvoice.com

New Ice Cream Spot Opens In Closter

A new ice cream spot has opened in Bergen County. Located in Closter, Daniela's is family owned and operated and uses all-natural fresh ingredients, its website says. Daniela's is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily at 234 Closter Dock Road. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails...
Restaurantspontevedrarecorder.com

Mayday to mark anniversary with new ice cream flavor

While it’s been a tough year for many small businesses in North Florida, Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams is grateful to be celebrating its third birthday on Friday, May 21. To celebrate, Mayday is releasing a new flavor just in time to kick off summer. Passionfruit Turmeric is a tropical flavor...
Food & Drinkscincinnatimagazine.com

Editor’s Letter, May 2021: I Scream for Ice Cream

I’m fortunate to live in a neighborhood where I can walk to Graeter’s and UDF for my ice cream fix. I’m also a short drive from my favorite creamy whip, though I’d rather not remind you of its existence; the lines are already too long. This time of year always...
Haskell County, OKstiglernews.com

Just Thinkin’: Reflections on ice cream

Can I be prejudice if I’m not aware of my prejudices? Do my prejudices make my life easier? Why do I like my prejudices so much?. But I like my prejudices. They make my life easier. A prejudice allows me to function without having to constantly get bogged down examining and reexamining every cognitive conflict I encounter.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream

This strawberry buttermilk ice cream is made with an egg-free buttermilk and cream base with strawberries and lemon mixed in. Sweet, creamy, tangy, and completely irresistible. Adapted from Chow and Alex Mezger | Jude’s Ice Cream & Desserts | Kyle Books, 2019. This strawberry buttermilk ice cream takes its dreamy,...
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Ghirardelli Adds Vegan Ice Cream to Shops Nationwide

Will 2021 be the year that dairy ice cream finally becomes obsolete? Another long-standing brand just added a non-dairy option to stores nationwide!. Ghirardelli, satisfying sweet tooths since the mid-1800s is best known for individually packaged chocolate squares, but the brand also has a chain of stores scooping up sundaes and shakes to pair with those rich chocolate treats. The chocolatier just added Coconut Bliss vanilla ice cream as its first dairy-free ice cream option to stores nationwide.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Warm Strawberries With Baked Meringues and Vanilla Ice Cream

½ cup cold heavy cream (or premade whipped cream) ½ pound strawberries, hulled and cut into quarters, plus 6 for garnish. Note: To make superfine sugar, place granulated sugar in a blender and mix on medium to high speed for 10 seconds. Leftover superfine sugar can be stored in an airtight container indefinitely.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Is It True Breyers Ice Cream Doesn't Melt?

Not all scientific research has the heroic aims of tackling climate change or curing deadly diseases. Quite a lot of it — such as studying vampire trees or hunting for the Loch Ness Monster's DNA (via Live Science) — is a considerably baffling use of time. Perhaps the brains of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Here Are The Top 6 Ice Cream Flavors Of All Time

There are many debates that we have on our Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. One of the most controversial is if 'birthday cake' can be accepted as a flavor of ice-cream. Gandhi takes the side of no, whereas, Froggy is more into the flavor. Well Froggy has thrown a truth bomb into the zoom room today during his Food News segment. Froggy was about to break down the top 5 ice cream flavors of all time, however, he decided to make it the top 6 flavors for a very special reason.....
Food & DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

If You Like Peanut Butter & Chocolate, Your Gonna Love This Drink

If your anything like me, and love any chance you have to eat or drink anything peanut butter and chocolate flavored this "refresher" could possibly change your life...it has mine...LOL! I was on my way home from the radio station the other day and decided to stop at the Stewart's that's conveniently in between my house and work for a quick afternoon snack. I'm the type of person that will sit in the car for a few seconds to plan out what I'm going to get before I go in so I'm not walking around aimlessly.