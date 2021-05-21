THE SANDBOX Opens Paso Robles Location

Santa Barbara, CA. May 2021 – THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara has launched THE SANDBOX Paso Robles, the second SANDBOX coworking, shared office, and event space. Located at 1345 Park Street, two blocks from Paso Robles City Park, THE SANDBOX is in the heart of Paso Robles downtown core, steps from great restaurants, shops, tasting rooms, breweries and hotels. THE SANDBOX is the first Santa Barbara based coworking space to expand outside of Santa Barbara, working in partnership with the City of Paso Robles to open the location that will also function as a business center for local residents and as a place where visitors can get some work done during a visit to the area’s attractions, wineries and downtown area.