Cars

Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many circumstances, charging your EV or PHEV still pulls energy from fossil fuel-based energy sources. And while the evidence shows that this is still better for the planet than running around in a gasoline car, there's still room for improvement. Toyota recognizes this very real issue and just introduced a workaround solution for its plug-in hybrid owners to be part of a solution. It’s called Clean Assist, and while it’s only available for California car owners, the idea has some potential to appear elsewhere later.

www.autoblog.com
State
California State
