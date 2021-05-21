Luann de Lesseps Got Along “Very Well” With Kenya Moore; Hints Ramona Singer Had Drama While Filming Real Housewives All Stars Show
Back in 2019 when we were all still living normal lives, an announcement was made that delighted Housewives viewers across the globe. The crossover event of all crossover events that would unite OG troublemakers cast members from several different franchises in one location. After the Rona did us dirty and halted production on television shows and life in general, in February 2021 the Peacock network greenlit the limited series and scheduled production.www.realitytea.com