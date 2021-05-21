Volleyball playoffs: Chatsworth earns City’s No. 1 seed in Open Division; local CIF-SS teams reach quarterfinals
The City Section released its boys and girls volleyball playoff pairings Thursday. Chatsworth received the No. 1 overall seed in the boys Open Division bracket and will host No. 8 Cleveland in the opening round Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. The Chancellors (12-0) earned the top seed after an undefeated West Valley League campaign, going 5-0.