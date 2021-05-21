Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Close your eyes and visualize this image for a minute: You're sitting down with a cold beverage and a freshly prepared, juicy burger filled with the perfect patty and all the toppings of your choice. Heavenly, right? It's even better if you know that you've put in the hard work to prepare your meal yourself. As per Serious Eats, some of the things worth remembering when making your own hamburgers are ensuring that you utilize freshly ground beef and choosing the toppings that you personally like instead of falling prey to peer pressure. Think about it: maybe you want to keep things minimal and find it messy when there are too many flavors at work. Or perhaps you love to add plenty of cheese for the best results. You do you!