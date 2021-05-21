newsbreak-logo
Community college set for major expansion if infrastructure plan passes Congress

By Joe St. George
KIVI-TV
 5 days ago

ARNOLD, MD — When you visit the campus of Anne Arundel Community College it's hard to tell it apart from any other small college campus in the country. There is a student union, a cafeteria, and a library. In fact, perhaps one of the only noticeable differences is the fact...

Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland Statebenefitspro.com

Maryland program linking insurance enrollment to tax filing shows promise

Despite advances made under the Affordable Care Act and state Medicaid expansion, nearly 33 million non-elderly Americans still lacked health insurance in 2019. In recent years, encouraging those who are eligible for subsidies to enroll in Marketplace coverage has become a major focus for many states. Reducing the number of uninsured improves the well-being of state residents and brings federal dollars into the state. States have begun to explore and initiate facilitated enrollment strategies to directly connect uninsured consumers to marketplace coverage opportunities and simplify the enrollment process.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

IMPACT100 Has $81,000 to Give Away, Non-Profits Apply Now!

The Board of Directors of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) has announced that it will be offering the largest grant in its 4-year history, and is now seeking non-profit applicants for an $81,000 competitive grant to be awarded in October 2021. Nonprofit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a proposal in one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Bunmi Omisore Elected to Board of Education

Bunmi Omisore, a junior at Arundel High School, has been elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) to be the 2021-2022 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB). The results were announced today on CRASC’s Twitter page, @CRASC_Online. Fletcher Port of...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

General Development Plan is Now Law for Anne Arundel County

County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Plan2040, Anne Arundel County’s General Development Plan, into law yesterday. The County Executive was joined by County Council Chairwoman Sarah Lacey (District 1), Councilmembers Allison Pickard (District 2), Andrew Pruski (District 4), Lisa Rodvien (District 6), and community leaders from throughout the county to sign the bill in Odenton along the WB&A trail, a few blocks away from the Odenton MARC Station.
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Following CDC Guidelines, Hogan Lifts ALL COVID Restrictions, Pittman Agrees

This afternoon, in a last-minute press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that effective on May 15, 2021, the State of Maryland would be following the CDC guidelines and lift the statewide mask mandate. Initially, the Governor was planning to lift it when the State reached 70% of all adults having received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine. Currently, the state is at 65.6%.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Members of Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced the members of the new workgroup to address the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. First announced last month, the workgroup’s mission is to develop strategies, recommendations, and actions to address the rise in violence and discrimination targeting the Asian American community.
Anne Arundel County, MDpasadenavoice.com

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake Offers $81,000 Grant

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake Inc. (Impact100) is offering the largest grant in its four-year history and is now seeking nonprofit applicants for an $81,000 competitive grant to be awarded in October 2021. Nonprofit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a proposal in one of five key focus areas – arts and culture, education, environment, family, and health and wellness.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

New Mapping App for Anne Arundel County Residents

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the release of a new countywide mapping application, My Anne Arundel, which will allow residents to view and interact with a variety of county datasets, including capital improvement projects, planning and zoning, and transportation. “Empowering communities was the theme of my campaign for this office,...