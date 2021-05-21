newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Fury And Wilder Camps Reportedly Come To Terms For July Fight

Boxing Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to ESPN, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder already have a date for their third fight: July 24th. Unsurprisingly, the battle will go down in Las Vegas. This quickly comes on the heels of stunning news earlier this week that an arbitrator ruled the two fighters needed to fight again by September 15th. That happened on the heels of news that WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Fury was set to face fellow heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder in August. Although many, this writer included, suspected matters would descend into muck and chaos, it looks like Fury-Wilder 3 negotiations are moving smoothing and quickly.

www.boxinginsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Mark Breland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#July#Drama#Espn#Wbc#Fury Wilder 3#Sugar Hill Steward#Fight#Animosity#August#Treachery#Las Vegas#Face#Trainer Mark Breland#This Week#Stunning News#Purses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Deontay Wilder Practicing Monstrous Punch For Tyson Fury

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is smashing away at the pads relentlessly with his new trainer Malik Scott. Intent on doing as much damage as possible to lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight. The latest showing being this:. Of course The Bronze Bomber will have to...
Combat SportsPosted by
WDBO

Joshua-Fury fight hits snag after Wilder ruling in US

LONDON — (AP) — The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Tuesday confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. aiming for Deontay Wilder fight

Andy Ruiz is aiming for another world title, as well as a fight with Deontay Wilder. Ruiz and Wilder could be set to meet as the rest of the heavyweight division looks to keep themselves occupied while Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury attempt to find a way for their undisputed clash.
Combat SportsPosted by
AFP

Fury-Joshua in jeopardy over Wilder rematch order: reports

Tyson Fury's heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua could be put on hold after an independent arbitrator ruled that the WBC heavyweight champion must face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch, US reports said Monday. ESPN and The Athletic website said retired judge Daniel Weinstein upheld a claim lodged by Wilder that Fury must face him in a third fight by September 15 following their February 2020 title battle. While the arbitrator's ruling is not a formal court order, it would be deemed enforceable by courts if Wilder and Fury are unable to reach agreement, reports said. Monday's ruling comes just a day after Fury announced he had agreed to fight Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14 where the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts will be up for grabs.
Combat Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Anthony Joshua ordered to defend WBO title against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has been ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk following the apparent collapse of the Briton’s fight against domestic rival Tyson Fury. Fury announced earlier this week he would take on Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14, only to be informed hours...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury eyes Deontay Wilder, moves on from expired undisputed fight

Tyson Fury will move on to a trilogy with former foe Deontay Wilder following the deadline expiration to face Brit rival Anthony Joshua. Promoter Bob Arum discussed the doomed undisputed unification fight on Thursday, stating a Saudi Arabia blockbuster in the summer was unworkable. Promises from AJ handler Eddie Hearn...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Breaking: Deontay Wilder has signed contract to fight Tyson Fury on July 24th

By Jim Maltzman: Deontay Wilder has signed his portion of a contract to fight on July 24th against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a trilogy match. Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports News reports that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) has signed, and now they’re waiting for Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) to make the trip t Las Vegas, Nevada, to sign his portion of the contract to get the deal done.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder hires Malik Scott as new trainer

By Scott Gilfoid: In a long-overdue move, the talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder has hired Malik Scott as his new trainer. Malik is reportedly replacing Wilder’s coach Jay Deas, who has been with him for ages. Earlier on Friday, Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) posted a video...
Combat Sportsktwb.com

Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

(Reuters) – World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, Top Rank Boxing said on Sunday. Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi...