Fury And Wilder Camps Reportedly Come To Terms For July Fight
According to ESPN, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder already have a date for their third fight: July 24th. Unsurprisingly, the battle will go down in Las Vegas. This quickly comes on the heels of stunning news earlier this week that an arbitrator ruled the two fighters needed to fight again by September 15th. That happened on the heels of news that WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Fury was set to face fellow heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder in August. Although many, this writer included, suspected matters would descend into muck and chaos, it looks like Fury-Wilder 3 negotiations are moving smoothing and quickly.www.boxinginsider.com