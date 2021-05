On May 11, 2021 at approx. 1220 AM, Officers of the Gettysburg Police Department located a victim of a self-inflicted gun shot wound in the first block of Chambersburg St. The individual was located in the driver’s seat of a vehicle registered to the victim and the driver had an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim had apparently pulled off the roadway into a parking space on the eastbound side of Chambersburg St. The vehicle was located with its emergency flashers activated and an obvious bullet exit hole in the driver’s side window. The firearm, casing and bullet itself were located at the scene.