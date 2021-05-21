The Best Order to Watch Every Miyazaki Movie with Your Kids

Right off the bat, this looks like an adaptation of Aladdin from a different time period and region of the world since the Genie has become a Wish Dragon, and the area is no longer a kingdom in the desert, but a cityscape where a young man who doesn’t have the means he needs wants to get back in touch with a young woman that he was friends with long ago. Stop me if I’m wrong, but there are even moments in the trailer that track back to Aladdin since the dragon takes action without a wish being made and even lays out rules for the protagonist such as the fact that he can’t make anyone fall in love. It’s not a condemnation you’re reading, simply an observation, since there are differences to be noted, such as the fact that the dragon is coming out of a teapot that he’s been in for a thousand years or more and that, well, he’s a dragon. It does feel as though some folks will decide to call the idea a horrible stereotype as they’ll likely label the whole thing as trouble since dragons, people of Asian descent, teapots, and so on and so forth, are bound to be seen as huge stereotypes that almost make this movie feel like a giant dare to the more ‘woke’ parts of society, especially given everything that’s gone down over the past few years. But in a way, it’s kind of fun since it makes a case for having a similar legend in different countries that might not be too different than what we’ve already seen. Perhaps in Russia, we’d see a big, bear-like genie pop out of a nesting doll or a tea kettle or something. It’s worth thinking about really since it could even lead to an idea of how there might be a type of wish fulfillment department in some far-off fantasy land where figures of all types coordinate and get together to figure out how to fulfill the wishes of humanity. It’s an odd idea really, but kind of interesting.