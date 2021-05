Top Rank has reserved Allegiant Stadium for a possible Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder rematch after an arbitrator ruled earlier this week said Fury must meet Wilder for the third time after Wilder exercised his rematch clause. Fury’s camp had said previously that the rematch clause had expired due to Wilder’s surgery and Covid-19 postponements. Fury’s team went ahead and booked their fighter to meet Anthony Joshua, saying the arbitration case will have no impact on the fight. Well, it did have a huge impact.