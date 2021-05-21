newsbreak-logo
San Antonio, TX

Wellness Delivered: The Benefits of Local CBD Delivery

San Antonio Current
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA picture containing text, bottle, indoor Description automatically generated If you’re like millions of other Americans, you’ve probably changed the way you shop for and receive products since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, we learned to embrace online ordering as the new norm and expect fast delivery of our chosen goods, from groceries to takeout meals to health & wellness products like CBD. To accommodate this skyrocketing demand for delivery, many retailers had to make an almost-overnight shift from traditional brick-and-mortar sales to eCommerce. For The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe, the decision to go completely digital saved our business. Closing our retail store and selling products exclusively on our website (www.farmacybotanical.com) enabled us to become CBD delivery experts, offering fast, safe, convenient same-day CBD delivery to customers throughout San Antonio.

