Little Lion Olympics

View more in
Brownwood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Related
Brownwood, TX|koxe.com
We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend to Benefit BISD Students
The ABC Club of Brownwood will be hosting the We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend benefiting the students of Brownwood ISD on May 21st – 22nd. The weekend will kick off with a Prime Rib Dinner at Teddys Brewhaus Friday evening, May 21st. This dinner will include both silent and live auction items including an Argentina dove hunt, trips to Lake Tahoe and the Caribbean, guns, ammo and so much more.
Texas State|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Gatesville Animal Shelter filling up fast as Texas opens up
The Gatesville Animal Shelter is one of many facilities in Central Texas dealing with an influx of animals. Officer Jason Holt heads the animal shelter and he said many of the animals going there are usually in bad shape.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
McCoy’s hosts workshop for Pack 14’s Bear cubs
McCoy’s recently hosted an after hours workshop for Brownwood Pack 14’s Bear cubs. McCoy’s supplied everything for the scouts to make tool boxes, from the wood and nails to the direction. Employees even helped the scouts individually build. The scouts had an absolute blast and learned so much. McCoy’s not only did the toolboxes, they also supplied some of the items needed to stock their tool boxes. Bears are third graders and this activity helps earn their rank of Bear. The activity went towards the scouts earning their Baloo the Builder activity belt loop.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend set for May 21-22
The ABC Club of Brownwood will be hosting the We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend benefiting the students of Brownwood ISD on May 21st – 22nd. The weekend will kick off with a Prime Rib Dinner at Teddys Brewhaus Friday evening, May 21st. This dinner will include both silent and live auction items including an Argentina dove hunt, trips to Lake Tahoe and the Caribbean, guns, ammo and so much more.
Bangs, TX|brownwoodtx.com
Skylar Hutchins, Marina Nichols are top Bangs grads
BANGS — Bangs High School has named Skylar Hutchins as valedictorian of its graduating class, and Marina Nichols has been named salutatorian. Skylar is the daughter of Brent and Jennifer Hutchins. Marina’s parents are Dr. Stephen Nichols and Kimi Nichols. Skylar plans to major in biomedical science at Tarleton State...
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Free physicals for Brownwood student-athletes Friday
Brownwood High School athletic director announced free physical for Brownwood student-athletes will be provided Friday, May 14 at Warren Gym. Those who are required to have physicals for the coming school year include incoming seventh, ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th graders. The schedule for the physicals are as follows:. Incoming...
Brown County, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Brown Co. Museum of History Announces Great Sneak Peek
The “Great Sneak Peek” advance opening will unveil brand-new exhibits and a revitalized interior at the Brown County Museum of History on Saturday, May 22nd. Visitors will be the first to see new exhibits and displays, and enjoy free refreshments, a self-guided tour of the Old Jail, and be entertained by “Living Statues’– costumed actors presenting famous historical people from Brown County.
Brown County, TX|brownwoodtx.com
'Great Sneak Peak' planned for Brown County Museum of History
The “Great Sneak Peek” advance opening will unveil new exhibits and a revitalized interior at the Brown County Museum of History from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Visitors will be the first to see new exhibits and displays, and enjoy free refreshments, a self-guided tour of the...
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodtx.com
Latch Key hosts annual Hamburger Supper fund-raiser
The Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key Program hosted its annual Hamburger Supper in April. After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, this year's supper was a huge success as Brownwood came out in full force to support this local organization. Latch Key provides after-school childcare services to families...
Brownwood, TX|Gatesville Messenger
Junior high tennis rolls in Brownwood
The Gatesville Junior High tennis team had a solid showing at the Brownwood tournament Saturday. The team brought home lots of hardware. First place girls’ doubles, Callie Smith and Kasey Fitzer. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/
Brownwood, TX|thevindicator.com
Knepper ready for next challenge at Howard Payne University
She could take over a game at any time when she was on the volleyball court. Liberty Senior, Abbie Knepper led the Lady Panthers to the Regional Quarterfinals this year and is now being rewarded with a scholarship to Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. Knepper, who had been playing on varsity since she was a freshman, is ready for the next chapter in her life.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Tennis tournaments, camp planned for June in Brownwood
Brownwood High School will host a junior tennis tournament, adult tennis tournament and tennis camp during the month of June. Information on each is below:
Brownwood, TX|koxe.com
Garcia and Cotton in BISD Staff Spotlight
Congratulations to our May 2021 Spotlight teacher, Chelsea Garcia. Ms. Garcia is a kindergarten teacher at East Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Education degree in Instructional Leadership from Howard Payne University. She is a certified teacher. holding a professional license...
Brown County, TX|brownwoodtx.com
Brown County Historical Scrapbook: Deputy James D. Burns
James D. Burns, or “Jim” as the family called him, was a son of Col. Simon Pierce Burns and wife, Sarah. Jim was with his mother in Missouri when Col. Burns was fighting in the Civil War. He hid the family milk cow in the woods to keep her from being taken by the Union soldiers.
Texas State|yourglenrosetx.com
Texas 4-H summer camps open for registration
Registration for 4-H summer camps at the Texas 4-H Conference Center in Brownwood is now open. Texas 4-H is the youth development component of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, an educational outreach agency of the Texas A&M University System. Each year, the center offers a variety of fun and educational summer camps focused on helping youth develop important life skills.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Latch Key program’s hamburger supper a huge success
The Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key Program hosted their annual Hamburger Supper in April. After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19 this year was a huge success! Brownwood came out in full force to support this local organization. Latch Key provides afterschool childcare services to families in the Brownwood ISD with parents who are working or going to school during afterschool hours and qualify financially. They provide an afternoon snack, help with homework, and have fun activities provided for the students until parents pick them up after work.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Jarone Racie Jackson
Jarone Racie Jackson, age 41, of Odessa passed away Tuesday, May 4, from injuries received in an auto accident. Services are pending with Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel in Brownwood.
Brownwood, TX|brownwoodtx.com
Visit Brownwood rolls out website redesign to encourage tourism
With changes happening around Brownwood, particularly in the historic downtown area, “Visit Brownwood” revealed a new look for their website and digital content on Monday. The site serves as an information hub for anyone looking to visit the heart of Texas and experience why Brownwood “Feels Like Home” in so many ways.
Brown County, TX|brownwoodnews.com
Sheffields Open Private Lesson Business for Softball and Baseball
For years youngsters in Brown County had to go out of town for private lessons in softball and baseball. No more. Amanda and David Sheffield are opening a business in Brownwood called “shef Field” for just that purpose. The first day will be Monday, May 10, and the facility is located at 801 North Fisk (“come around to the back”), across the street from the Red Wagon Restaurant.
Brown County, TX|brownwoodtx.com
Brown County 4-H news and updates
May 10 – Deadline to Submit Brown County 4-H Senior Spotlight Form. The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office during our office hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm closed 12:00pm – 1:00pm for lunch Monday – Thursday and Friday 8:30am – 12:00pm. A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is stamped and addressed and turned in to the Extension Office! You will not receive your check until we receive your thank you letters. Handwritten “thank you” letters are best but, depending on your personality and penmanship a typed letter can also be appropriate. Thank each person individually, don’t try and thank a group of people in one letter. PLEASE NOTE THAT CHECKS ARE ONLY VALID FOR 90 DAYS.