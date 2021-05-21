Little Lion Olympics

May 10 – Deadline to Submit Brown County 4-H Senior Spotlight Form. The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office during our office hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm closed 12:00pm – 1:00pm for lunch Monday – Thursday and Friday 8:30am – 12:00pm. A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is stamped and addressed and turned in to the Extension Office! You will not receive your check until we receive your thank you letters. Handwritten “thank you” letters are best but, depending on your personality and penmanship a typed letter can also be appropriate. Thank each person individually, don’t try and thank a group of people in one letter. PLEASE NOTE THAT CHECKS ARE ONLY VALID FOR 90 DAYS.