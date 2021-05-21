newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

City of San Diego honors Serra Mesa's 'waving man'

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- If you’ve ever driven down Sand Rock Road and Glenhaven Street in Serra Mesa, chances are you’ve seen Bruce Ingram, standing on the corner and waving, as cars drive by honking.

Ingram has been doing this Monday through Friday for more than 30 years.

Strangers who have become his friends stop by frequently to get their daily dose of positivity from Ingram.

Sabrina Paul, Ingram’s friend, said, “Especially right now, during these times, where everyone is dragging along, it's nice to have him here to cheer everyone up.”

Ingram is loved by the community so much that they started a GoFundMe page that raised more than $2,000, allowing them to buy him a new bike and donate money to his family.

But the surprises don’t end there.

On Friday, the San Diego City Council joined in, declaring May 21 “Bruce Ingram Day” -- a little way the City of San Diego can show how much Ingram is appreciated.

Councilmember Raul Campillo said, “He doesn't ask anything in return, but he gives a lot of honks and smiles. And it's appropriate that someone who gives so much for so many people coming through Serra Mesa knows how important he is to San Diego.”

