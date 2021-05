Questions answered by Dick Detmer, owner of Detmer Consulting and a regular columnist for Rental. What was the biggest lesson your company learned in 2020?. Perhaps the fact that the pandemic hit so many rental companies so severely, while so many rental companies went unscathed (and actually grew). It was almost like a tornado that rips through a city and demolishes certain streets, and the other parts of the same city are untouched. The lesson was understanding how many rental companies were unprepared to weather the severe financial storm caused by the pandemic. Some simply didn’t have the reserves, but considering the capital-intensive nature of the business coupled with enduring the worst economic disaster in 100 years, it is not that surprising.