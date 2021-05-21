newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DeltaVera Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic To Their Site

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been hired by DeltaVera to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

www.buffalonynews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Search Engines#Pinterest#Brand Marketing#Content Marketing#Content Brand#Brand Content#Ga Accesswire#Nevada Corporation#Fdit#Linkedin#Tumblr#Twitter#Alexa#Delta 8 Thc#Yahoo#Status Updates#Findit Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
Related
Economywholefoodsmagazine.com

Nature’s Bounty UK + Ireland Launches New Marketing Campaign

London, England—Nature’s Bounty has launched a new marketing campaign for the U.K. and Ireland, developed by creative agency Initials, according to a press release. Initials was asked to redefine Nature’s Bounty’s positioning to align with the company’s founding purpose of accessible nutrition from nature. The new campaign, “We’ve got this,”...
PhotographyGreenwichTime

Trust a Better Stock Photography Service for Your Business Design Needs

In a crowded digital marketplace, the best design rises to the top. When you think of popular consumer companies, what comes to mind? Apple? Facebook? What do they have in common? Great design and marketing. They know how to tell a brand story through imagery. When you're looking to tell your brand story, you need the same high-quality assets, which is why you should trust Scopio.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Snap Has Morphed Into a Major Facebook Competitor

Thursday was a big day for Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the parent company of photo- and video-sharing social media platform Snapchat. The company said its monthly active users crossed 500 million for the first time. While the figure is a far cry from the billions of monthly active users Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has,...
Economybizjournals

Six tips to create a truly engaging automated marketing campaign

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Marketing your business and its products or services will help you build a loyal customer base. Because marketing takes time and effort, many companies are turning to automation to streamline the process. While this can be effective, it has to be implemented carefully to ensure campaigns are still personalized and engaging.
Economyfinextra.com

Klarna launches #WhyPayInterest marketing campaign

Klarna, the leading global banking, payments and shopping service, has today launched a major new nationwide campaign titled #WhyPayInterest. The campaign, which runs across OOH, online, on social media and in print, highlights the difference between buy now pay later products and traditional credit cards in the UK. In 2020...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Independent Study Shows LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution Drives More Than 340% Return on Investment for Marketers

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP) the leading data connectivity platform, today announced its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) has been adopted by hundreds of publishers, brands and platforms across the globe, including in the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia and Japan. More than 70 demand and supply platforms and over 400 publishers, including 70% of the Comscore 20 and 65% of the Comscore 50, have adopted ATS to offer marketers a more efficient way to reach their customers and measure campaign outcomes without third-party cookies or device identifiers.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

Express Launches #ExpressReentry Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), today introduces its #ExpressReentry campaign and TikTok Hashtag Challenge to help customers reconnect with style as they reenter some pre-pandemic daily routines. By posting a TikTok video of the outfits they’ll be wearing as they get back to their favorite activities, along with hashtag #ExpressReentry and #ExpressContest, customers can enter to and may be selected by fashion expert and TV personality, Tan France, to win a gift card to put towards their summer wardrobe from Express.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Facebook to launch live shopping on its platform

Facebook is expanding its “Live Shopping” offering with a new promotion scheduled for Fridays this summer. Starting Friday, May 21 and lasting every Friday through July 16, 2021, “Live Shopping Fridays” will feature shoppable live videos from beauty and fashion brands on Facebook. The social media giant introduced Live Shopping, a function designed to make it easier for consumers to directly shop from videos in real time, in August 2020. Facebook brought Live Shopping out of pilot with specialty women’s fashion brand Anne Klein in November 2020.
Retailephotozine.com

Fujifilm Launches New Online Photo Retail Brand

Fujifilm UK has unveiled a new 'myFUJIFILM' retail brand identity that offers consumers a way to create printed products and photos gifts online and joins other Fujifilm sales entities across Europe already offering online photo printing services. The new myFUJIFILM concept has been launched by the brand to provide a...
EconomyDigiday

How brand lift studies and survey ads are shaping marketing campaigns

Before running any digital campaign, it is crucial to align brand messaging and strategy. By doing so, marketers ensure the brand is portrayed in a way that is appealing to its target audience. Ultimately, this alignment encourages engagement that drives consumers to the bottom of the marketing funnel. Data-driven insights...
Atlanta, GAbuffalonynews.net

Findit Features Members Hip Hop Bling, ClassWorx, and Velox Insurance Who Benefit From Findit Online Marketing Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Hip Hop Bling, ClassWorx, and Velox Insurance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reckon Proves That Big Brands Don't Need Large Agencies To Execute National Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Aaron's launched their new, fully-integrated marketing campaign "The Aa-Team" on May 10, featuring celebrity Mr. T, the team at Reckon Branding was celebrating. Not only did Reckon pull off the concepting, creation, and execution of Aaron's campaign in 4 months, they also proved that big brands don't need traditional agencies to pull off national campaigns. Adding validity to why Reckon was built the way they were, big brands are better off partnering with more agile agencies like themselves. And after the successful launch of The Aa-Team, Aaron's just might agree.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

California Strawberry Commission Launches Engaging Summer Campaign

WATSONVILLE, CA - Connecting the farmer to the consumer is a humbling act, and one that we are constantly striving for on and off the shelf. The California Strawberry Commission aims to do just this for strawberry farmers, recently launching a new sales-driving campaign. Throughout peak strawberry season 2021, consumers will have access to real farmer and farmworker stories through a #StoryBehindtheBerry webisode series shared across Facebook, Instagram, and the organization’s website.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Deseret News

Shopping on TikTok: The app’s upcoming feature

TikTok is currently testing a new feature: the TikTok Shop. Currently undergoing selective testing in Europe, the TikTok Shop will allow creators and brands to sell their products and services directly to consumers through the app, a recent Bloomberg report stated. The social media platform, owned by ByteDance, has compelling...