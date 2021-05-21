DeltaVera Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic To Their Site

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Aaron's launched their new, fully-integrated marketing campaign "The Aa-Team" on May 10, featuring celebrity Mr. T, the team at Reckon Branding was celebrating. Not only did Reckon pull off the concepting, creation, and execution of Aaron's campaign in 4 months, they also proved that big brands don't need traditional agencies to pull off national campaigns. Adding validity to why Reckon was built the way they were, big brands are better off partnering with more agile agencies like themselves. And after the successful launch of The Aa-Team, Aaron's just might agree.