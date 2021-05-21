Group Ten Metals Contracts Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience, Plans Largest Exploration Program to Date at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.