Hawai‘i is one step closer to testing- and quarantine-free travel. The new program could be expanded to mainland travelers sometime this summer. Hawai‘i took its Safe Travels program to the next level on Tuesday, allowing fully vaccinated state residents to bypass COVID-19 testing and a 10-day quarantine when traveling interisland. This makes the Aloha State second only after New York to launch a digital vaccine certificate program in the United States—though Hawai‘i is the first to apply the vaccine pass system to travel.