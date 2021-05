Nacon have shared a new video for WRC 10, showcasing one of the various rallies available in the game: the Croatia Rally. As we celebrate the Croatia Rally’s very first appearance in the Championship calendar, it may already be regarded as one of the most exciting events in WRC history. Contested a few weeks ago, a WRC asphalt rally has never been so close with just six tenths of a second separating the winner, Sébastien Ogier, from Welshman Elfyn Evans.