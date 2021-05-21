The Worst Work Suck-Ups People Witnessed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stationery, I can’t get enough. I have a weakness for colorful notebooks, planners with calendars, whimsical sticky note pads, and all the gel pens my hands can reach. On the plus side, being such a fan of paper means there’s always a piece nearby when I need to quickly jot down information for work. On the other hand, having a bunch of notes on scraps of paper makes them that much easier to lose and confuse. I can’t count on my hand the number of times I’ve written something down on a scrap of paper that was on my desk, only to end up doing a wild search later to find exactly where it was. So while I was initially skeptical about using it, the Three by Three Desktop To-Do Board has changed my note-taking for the better.