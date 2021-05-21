newsbreak-logo
Business owners, tourists question U.S.-Canadian border closure extension

By Brianne Kocher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls, New York is a melting pot of business, tourists, and locals. But for more than a year, the city has been missing its Canadian visitors. The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travelers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That closure was just extended by at least one more month by the United States Department of Homeland Security, a decision that has some people speaking out in confusion and opposition.

