Terri Sewell breaks with delegation on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection commission

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Alabama leaders have expressed opinions on the call for an investigation into the Jan. 6th insurrection. On Wednesday, the House voted to create an independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol that was an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win over Donald Trump. In January, former President Trump was impeached for a second time by the House and was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly attempt. All of Alabama’s congressmen, except for Terri Sewell, voted against the commission.

Starkville, MSleader-call.com

Courage in Guest’s vote for commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection

STARKVILLE — In a state that gave former Republican President Donald Trump 57.8 percent of the state’s 2016 vote for president and 57.6 percent in the 2020 presidential election, Republican Third District U.S. Rep. Michael Guest found the courage to join 35 other Republican members of Congress in voting for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, McConnell drive over their lieutenants to stop bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

In quick succession last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) each pulled the rug out from under his own caucus’ high-ranking members by announcing opposition to a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Their switch only partially worked: 35 House Republicans broke rank, voting with Democrats to create the commission.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Sen. Collins Optimistic Senate Will Approve Jan. 6 Commission but Strong Divisions Remain

Sen. Susan Collins stood apart from most of her Republican colleagues on Sunday and said she supported establishing and independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And she is optimistic that the bill to create the commission, which has already passed the House of Representatives, could be approved in the Senate if some key changes are made. “I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Collins said on ABC’s This Week. Last week, 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the House to approve the bipartisan commission to look into the riot.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans are scuttling a Jan. 6 commission — and now a bill to secure the Capitol, too

AFTER THE Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, lawmakers in Washington recognized the urgency of taking steps to prevent future attacks. A landmark commission investigated the attack’s root causes, reforms were made in intelligence gathering and security was hardened across the country. Similar action is needed to deal with another day of infamy — the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and U.S. democracy by supporters of former president Donald Trump. But the prospects of putting the proper protections in place seem to fade more each day.