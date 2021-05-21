Terri Sewell breaks with delegation on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection commission
Several Alabama leaders have expressed opinions on the call for an investigation into the Jan. 6th insurrection. On Wednesday, the House voted to create an independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol that was an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win over Donald Trump. In January, former President Trump was impeached for a second time by the House and was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly attempt. All of Alabama’s congressmen, except for Terri Sewell, voted against the commission.altoday.com