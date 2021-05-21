Bowie County inmate dies in custody; sheriff’s office cites medical emergency

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Bowie County inmate is dead a couple of days after being arrested on a drug charge. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says on May 19, deputies were called out to the 100 block of W Redwater Boulevard about a disturbance. Once on scene, deputies spoke with a man later identified as Paul Edwin Schmidt, 55, who had visible bruising on both of his eyes, the sheriff’s office says. He was reportedly traveling with another man and two had gotten into some sort of altercation that led to police being called.