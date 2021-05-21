newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie County, TX

Bowie County inmate dies in custody; sheriff’s office cites medical emergency

By Rachael Thomas
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Bowie County inmate is dead a couple of days after being arrested on a drug charge. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says on May 19, deputies were called out to the 100 block of W Redwater Boulevard about a disturbance. Once on scene, deputies spoke with a man later identified as Paul Edwin Schmidt, 55, who had visible bruising on both of his eyes, the sheriff’s office says. He was reportedly traveling with another man and two had gotten into some sort of altercation that led to police being called.

www.ksla.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Bowie County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bowie County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#County Police#County Jail#Inmate#Ksla#W Redwater Boulevard#Medical Staff#Ems Personnel#Man#Assault#Altercation#Drug#Marijuana#Lifesaving Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Trial Set for NE Texas Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder of Peace Officer

Bowie County prosecutors say they are ready to go to trial on June 1st for a man accused of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Thirty-seven-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson had his final pre-trial hearing last Tuesday. Investigators say Swenson streamed on Facebook Live as he drove through Texarkana looking for a police officer to kill. Authorities say he was wearing body armor and a large cache of weapons recovered from his pickup.
Bowie County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Bowie County Property Fraud Alert System

Bowie County officials are working to establish a property fraud alert system. Residents who sign up will receive notifications about any activity involving their property, including deed transfers and liens. The project will be paid for with existing funds.
Bowie County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Bowie County Bookings

Fifty-eight-year-old Cornelio Macedo- Medrano of Mt. Pleasant has been arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond has been set at $250,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. No other information has been released. Thirty-five-year-old Cody B. Paul of Mt. Pleasant was arrested...
Bowie County, TXTexarkana Gazette

Jury finds for private jail firm in Bowie County injury suit

TEXARKANA, Texas — An eight-member jury returned a verdict for the defense Thursday in a civil lawsuit that sought damages for a man who claims he became permanently disabled following a short stay in the Bowie County jail in 2018. The jury declined to find that LaSalle Corrections, a private...
Posted by
Eagle 106.3

Bowie County Sheriff’s Looking For Full-Time Jailers

The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is looking for qualified jailers, these are full-time opportunities. High school graduate or equivalent (diploma or transcript) Must have a valid driver's license, social security card, and birth certificate. Must be able to pass medical psychological and drug testing. Must not have any convictions of...
Wake Village, TXTexarkana Gazette

Houston man faces felony for allegedly robbing area ATM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been charged with a felony in connection with the theft of cash in February from an ATM in Wake Village. Corde Deandre St. Jules, 19, allegedly had a large number of new $20 dollar bills stuffed in his pants when he was stopped in Queen City, Texas, by local police and state troopers while driving a red Camaro matching the description given to police by a witness, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Care man received in jail now on trial

TEXARKANA, Texas — Lawyers for the plaintiff and defense painted very different pictures for jurors Monday in a civil trial involving a man who claims he was permanently disabled following a brief stay in the Bowie County jail in 2018. Texarkana lawyer David Carter told the jury of eight that...