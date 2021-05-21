newsbreak-logo
Supermodel Carre Otis, 52, Who Was Shot By Ex Mickey Rourke, Posts Rare No Makeup Selfie

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Former Vogue supermodel Carre Otis has shared a stunning snap of herself and opened up about working on a new film. See the gorgeous pic!. Supermodel Carre Otis, who was once married to Mickey Rourke, has shared a rare snap of herself to Instagram on May 21. The 52-year-old California native went bare-faced for the pic, in which she showed off her silver tresses and stunning complexion. It comes more than two decades after she divorced her “abusive'” ex Mickey, now 68, who shot her in the chest when they were together. Carre opened up about her new film project in the caption.

