Supermodel Carre Otis, 52, Who Was Shot By Ex Mickey Rourke, Posts Rare No Makeup Selfie

In what may be the most relatable behavior we’ve seen from the guy in years, actor Mickey Rourke says that he spent quarantine watching and enjoying Law & Order: SVU. On Instagram, where he shared a sprawling critique of the show, Rourke heaped praise on the long-running crime procedural, which he caught randomly on television and, like so many channel surfers before him, got sucked in. Yet, in true Rourke fashion (which is to say, a tad disconnected from the rest of humanity), he didn’t know the show has been on for two decades. (And like so many of us, his social media copywriters took a break for the afternoon, so we’re giving you the unedited Rourke because we love you.)