Is This Why Holly Robinson Peete Was Fired From The Talk?

By Hope Campbell
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When "The Talk" first premiered in 2010, Holly Robinson Peete was part of the original co-hosting team that also included Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, and Sharon Osbourne, according to US Weekly. By 2011, both Robinson Peete and Remini were fired and replaced by Maria Winokur and Aisha Tyler (via TV Insider).

