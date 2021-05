It's so nice to let loose with a drink or two after a long, hard week on the grind. But what happens when you take the drinks too far, and suddenly the alcohol has taken over your entire being? That's the moment where your phone should be confiscated to prevent your drunk alter ego from sending out ridiculously embarrassing messages that you'll never be able to take back. We recently uncovered an old Reddit thread about the best-drunk texts people have received, and the responses are golden. Reminder to y'all to never drink and text. Stay safe out there.