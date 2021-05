For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.