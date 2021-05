As we approach the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale this weekend, we know that Nell Jones has a huge decision to make. Does she really want Hetty’s job full-time?. At the start of this episode, you are going to have Kilbride visit Renee Felice Smith’s character with what is in a lot of ways an ultimatum. She can’t spend a lot of time thinking about whether or not she wants it. We know that she’s qualified to do it, but that doesn’t answer the question of whether or not it interests her — there’s a lot of stress that comes with being in charge, and then there’s another question as to whether or not Linda Hunt’s character is ever coming back.