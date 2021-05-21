There’s A Very Distracting (& Confusing) Cameo In Zack Snyder’s New Zombie Movie

Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead played as expected in 2021, while Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man is catching fire overseas. For the first time in forever, there’s actually multiple new releases which qualify as “newsworthy.” In domestic box office news that isn’t Spiral: From the Book of Saw (an underwhelming $8.4 million debut weekend), Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. I can’t speak for the HBO Max viewership, but the Angelina Jolie-starring action thriller earned $2.8 million this weekend. That’s obviously miserable by the standards of prior Jolie actioners. Tomb Raider opened with $47 million 20 years ago and Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Wanted both topped $50 million in the mid-2000’s, but that was back when people actually went to the movies just to see big movie stars in high-concept originals or new-to-you adaptations.