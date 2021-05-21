There’s A Very Distracting (& Confusing) Cameo In Zack Snyder’s New Zombie Movie
Mild spoilers are ahead. Considering that Netflix’s Army of the Dead is written and directed by Zack Snyder, you probably knew going in that something was going to make you cover your eyes in sheer horror. Zombies have taken over Las Vegas and driven all humans out of the city, as they destroy everything in their path and feast on flesh. They’re dirty, disgusting, and downright gross, but they may not be the only thing in Army of the Dead that makes you want to avert your eyes.www.refinery29.com