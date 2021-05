Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Some years ago, I bought a very reasonably priced, washable wig, made of faux hair, and wore it quite frequently; it came in handy... A LOT! My natural, poker straight hair is medium brown with gray mixed in, and I would like to buy a wig for a different look and occasional low-maintenance hair prep, aka "top and go." My question is what should I look for/consider when "shopping" for a wig? Obviously, I don't want to purchase one that makes me look older, but I don't want to look/feel uncomfortable and/or silly in one that is obviously (style, length, color) not suitable. Thank you.