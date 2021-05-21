Quinnipiac women's golf takes long road to Arizona thanks to Barstool Sports event

When the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional in Baton Rouge was cancelled last Wednesday, it appeared to be the end of the season for Quinnipiac and its lone senior Elena Ybarra. There was backlash to the cancellation, and while Quinnipiac coach John O’Connor “felt like it was a good call” due to the significant rain, the disappointment was inescapable. The news of cancellation spread, and a day later a replacement tournament was beginning to form thanks to Barstool Sports.