Ex-Apple employee and ‘Chaos Monkeys’ author Antonio Garcia Martinez speaks out on firing

Just a couple of days after news broke that Antonio Garcia Martinez, vocal tweeter, former Facebook ad product manager and author of "Chaos Monkeys," would join Apple as an ads engineer … Apple severed ties with Garcia Martinez following an employee backlash. Apple employees circulated a petition on Wednesday calling for Apple to explain why it hired Garcia Martinez and pointing to misogynistic excerpts from "Chaos Monkeys," including this choice passage describing women in the Bay Area as "soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit." Apple declined to comment beyond the fact that Garcia Martinez is no longer working at the company. As Axios points out, while petitions of this sort aren't uncommon at other tech companies, such as Google, it's rare for Apple employees to organize so publicly on an issue. Apple often trades on its supposed exceptionalism – but even Apple isn't immune to the forces rocking its peers.