Books & Literature

Ex-Apple employee and ‘Chaos Monkeys’ author Antonio Garcia Martinez speaks out on firing

Macdaily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being lured to Apple and then promptly fired after an employee-driven petition over passages from his 2016 book Chaos Monkeys, Antonio Garcia Martinez commented briefly on the situation in an online chat. Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:. In a Twitter Spaces chat with tech journalists Kara Swisher and Casey Newton,...

Hunter S. Thompson
Kara Swisher
Related
Businessmondaynote.com

Apple Rapid Hire-Fire: Antonio García Martínez

The best-selling author of a Silicon Valley tell-all is hired by Apple…and quickly fired after insiders look more closely at the book. On April 10th, Apple announces it has hired former Facebook Product Manager Antonio García Martínez to beef up its (re)nascent Advertising platform. Two days later, Apple announces that García Martínez has been fired.
BusinessFudzilla

Chaos monkey writer claims he was fired

An Apple engineer who left the company this week after thousands of coworkers signed a petition calling for him to be sacked said on Twitter he was fired "in a snap decision" and that Apple made defamatory statements about him. Apple said Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook product manager...
EconomyAmerican Thinker

The Silicon Valley Maoists come for Antonio Garcia-Martinez

Until a few days ago I had never heard of Antonio Garcia-Martinez, the best-selling author of a bestselling autobiographic novel about working for Facebook and living in the San Francisco Bay Area. He became a person of interest to me when Apple, one of the most powerful companies in the world, having just hired him, fired him because the young Maoists working for Apple demanded his head. These revolutionary monsters need to be stopped unless we truly want to go down the path of China’s murderous Cultural Revolution.
Softwareadexchanger.com

Apple Renegs On Garcia Martinez Hire; AppLovin Has a Tepid Q1

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Just a couple of days after news broke that Antonio Garcia Martinez, vocal tweeter, former Facebook ad product manager and author of “Chaos Monkeys,” would join Apple as an ads engineer … Apple severed ties with Garcia Martinez following an employee backlash. Apple employees circulated a petition on Wednesday calling for Apple to explain why it hired Garcia Martinez and pointing to misogynistic excerpts from “Chaos Monkeys,” including this choice passage describing women in the Bay Area as “soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit.” Apple declined to comment beyond the fact that Garcia Martinez is no longer working at the company. As Axios points out, while petitions of this sort aren’t uncommon at other tech companies, such as Google, it’s rare for Apple employees to organize so publicly on an issue. Apple often trades on its supposed exceptionalism – but even Apple isn’t immune to the forces rocking its peers.
Businesstechnewsinc.com

Separates Apple from controversial Antonio García Martinez 🆕

Update 13/05, 4 a.m. – Well, it won’t be late: in the face of protest from many of its employees, Apple has simply decided to split from Antonio Garcia Martinez, who was hired at the start of the week to join the team responsible for advertising in the App Store and Apple News.
BusinessMacworld

Apple hires, then fires controversial ex-Facebook employee

After a petition circulated inside Apple yesterday calling for “an investigation” into the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez as an ad engineer, Apple responded in a decisive way: Martínez no longer works there. The backlash was mainly centered around Martínez’s Silicon Valley tell-all book, “Chaos Monkey,” which was published...
