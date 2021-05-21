Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks Her Unique Position In The Franchise, Social Media Reactions And More
Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted on NBC this spring to expand the Dick Wolf universe even further and bring back a Law & Order: SVU legend for the first time in nearly a decade, but the show has also brought in plenty of fresh blood to guarantee Organized Crime takes the franchise in some brand new directions. Ainsley Seiger joined Organized Crime as her first TV role, playing tech genius Jet Slootmaekers, who has been key to several operations within the task force and stands as the only character of her kind within the franchise. The actress recently spoke with CinemaBlend about her unique position as Jet, social media reactions, and more.www.cinemablend.com