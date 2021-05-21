Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks Her Unique Position In The Franchise, Social Media Reactions And More

Elliot Stabler is sticking around for the 2021-22 television season. To no surprise, NBC has renewed the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show for a second year. A police procedural series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno recur. For 12 seasons of SVU, NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) worked for Manhattan’s 16th Precinct and was partnered with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). In the spin-off, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following the loss of his wife, Kathy, in a car bomb that was meant for him. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler aims to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.