newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Newcomer Buck Andrews on ‘Special’ Season 2: ‘It’s My Coming Out Party’

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
Rochester Sentinel
 2 days ago

Netflix’s semi-autobiographical gem, Special is finally back. Centering on Ryan Hayes (writer and executive producer Ryan O’Connell), a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, the final season sees Ryan on a search for independence away from his overprotective mom Karen (Jessica Hecht), breaking his writer’s block and maneuvering through a relationship that is hella complicated.

www.rochsent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Hecht
Person
Ryan Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out For Season#Final Season#Executive Producer#Gay Man#Mild Cerebral Palsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHerald-Times

The ‘Mom’ Cast Reflects on Their Favorite Moments Ahead of Series Finale

It’s difficult to mine heartfelt laughs from a topic like addiction recovery, but CBS’s long-running hit Mom had fans hooked from the start. Created by sitcom king Chuck Lorre (who counts Young Sheldon and The Kominsky Method among his many successes), Gemma Baker and Eddie Gorodetsky, the series ends an eight-season run May 13. That finale gives one last look at a 12-step group of courageous, flawed, fabulous women, centered, appropriately enough, on self-centered Bonnie Plunkett (Allison Janney, who won two Emmys for the role). But it is the chemistry of these characters — and how they have grown, thanks to one another’s help — that explains the series’ warm appeal.
TV & VideosKRDO

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is coming back for Season 18

Television’s longest-running medical drama is still alive and kicking. ABC on Monday announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” will return for Season 18. “Station 19,” which shares a universe with “Grey’s,” will also return for a fifth season. “‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes...
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

It's time to say farewell to some of our TV favorites

Time has run out on "MacGyver." We'll bid farewell to "Mom" this week, and "NCIS: New Orleans" soon after that. Yes, it's that bittersweet time of year when we're forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the coming weeks, many series will air their grand finales and/or launch final seasons.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

StartUp Season 4 release updates: Will there be a new season? When is it coming out?

‘StartUp’ does not follow the nerd-chic’Silicon Valley’ aesthetic that one would expect from a series about a tech startup. Rather, the crime drama series investigates a darker aspect of the phenomenon, one that entails gangs, gun violence, and money laundering. Produced and written by Ben Ketai, the show first premiered on September 6, 2016. But with its recent arrival on Netflix, the show has been quickly collecting fans who were so far unaware of it or were unable to get it.
TV SeriesABC7 Los Angeles

'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans

"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday. Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Netflix’s Lupin Season 2 Release Date and Trailer: When Is Part 2 Coming Out?

Lupin, the Netflix heist series that dropped its first five episodes in January, became the platform’s most-watched French-language original series of all time, raking in a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks of release and becoming Netflix‘s most-watched title in the first quarter of 2021. Ever since then, Lupin‘s many fans have been desperate to see the next chapter in the story of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), given that the first part of the series ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Assane’s son, Raoul, abducted by the dastardly Pellegrini. From the current Raoul situation to Assane’s much longer-standing feud with Pellegrini—whose false accusation of burglary against Assane’s father led to the beloved man’s death when Assane was just a kid—Part 2 has many situations to wrap up. Now, we finally have a date for the release of the second part, or Lupin Season 2 as many have taken to calling it, and a full-length trailer to get us hyped for the conclusion of this first run of episodes.
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

Love, Victor Season 2 Trailer Emphasizes Coming Out Was Just The Beginning

Hulu has released the first trailer for Love, Victor season 2 — revealing the aftermath of the show's cliffhanger and the next steps of the titular character's coming out journey. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series was a direct spinoff of the similarly titled Love, Simon. Released in 2018, the film followed Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) as he came to terms with his sexuality amid falling in love and being blackmailed. Critically acclaimed, many expected the sequels of the book upon which the film was based to be next adapted. Instead, Love, Victor explored a separate, similar tale set within the same world.
Relationshipsrock947.com

Now it’s time to party: Andrew W.K. & Kat Dennings are engaged

We know a couple of people who are about to really “Party Hard.”. Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings are now engaged. The 2 Broke Girls and WandaVision actor revealed the news in an Instagram post Thursday featuring photos of her sporting an engagement ring. “Don’t mind if I do,” she...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends: Which character earned the most money over the 10 seasons?

When the 10th and final season of Friends aired in 2003, its six stars were paid an estimated $1m per episode by NBC and Warner Bros.It was a sweet $22m payday for Jennifer Aniston and co, and the investment paid off – episodes of the show continue to run regularly around the world almost two decades on.But while the cast are multi-millionaires as a result of the show’s success, have you ever wondered how much the actual characters made during their 10-year period inside the Friends universe?A recruitment company decided to shed some light on the matter, and its...
TV SeriesPosted by
Simplemost

‘This Is Us’ Is Reportedly Ending With 6th Season

After five emotional years, it’s time to say goodbye to Kate, Kevin and Randall Pearson, the much-loved sibling trio at the heart of “This Is Us,” the family drama spanning multiple decades. The “This Is Us” final season has been announced, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that season six will be the last.
TV SeriesABC News

'Black-ish' renewed for 8th and final season

"Black-ish" has been renewed for an eighth and final season, creator Kenya Barris announced Friday. He shared the "exciting and bittersweet" news on Instagram, dedicated to "ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for." "In this day and age it is rare to get to...
TV Seriespurewow.com

Nooo! ‘Black-ish’ Will Be Ending with Season 8

Sorry Black-ish fans. It looks like we'll be saying farewell to the Johnson family very soon. It was announced on the Black-ish Instagram account that the show's upcoming eighth season will also be its last. The news was shared in a post from ABC that said, "We are humbled to have been the home of 'black-ish,' a show that has given voice to the Black experience through humor and heart. We look forward to celebrating the series and its cultural impact with the upcoming season 7 finale, and its eighth and final season."
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Final Season In August

NBC has released a promo for the eighth and final season of the beloved comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” which will premiere on Thursday, August 12th. In response to the murder of George Floyd, the final season has been redeveloped and the original plan for the season was scrapped and reworked in order for the workplace comedy to address police brutality.
TV Seriesthedisinsider.com

ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Will End After Upcoming 8th Season

All good things must come to an end. While ABC has just renewed the critically acclaimed single camera sitcom Black-ish for an eighth season, this appears to be the case. The series’ creator Kenya Barris took to Instagram to break the news Friday morning:. “In this day and age it...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

HBO Announces Special Episode of 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that a special episode of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” will premiere on June 21 at 10 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on the book of the same name that published in 2018, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” first launched as a docuseries in 2020 and explored writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer.” Directed by Elizabeth Wolff, the new episode brings shocking new revelations about the 1984 assault and murder of Kathleen Lombardo, which took place in McNamara’s hometown of Oak Park, Ill. and sparked the author’s interest in true crime. It will feature McNamara’s own research into the cold case, which led to her return to the town in 2013 to investigate it on the ground, thereby highlighting the inconsistencies she found in the police’s work and the trauma that persists when a crime goes unsolved.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lucifer, This Is Us, Friends: The Reunion

If you bought any expensive clothes you're thinking of returning, this is the time to do it, because returns are the theme of the week. Lucifer Season 5 is finally back with new episodes, Master of None drops its unexpected fourth season after a four-year hiatus, In Treatment is rebooting itself on HBO after more than a decade away, and, of course, the cast of Friends is returning to Central Perk. Over on network TV, it's a different story, as This Is Us is wrapping up its second-to-last season and signing off for the summer. Way to march to the beat of your own drum, This Is Us.