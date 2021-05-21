newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine slightly less effective against variant found in India, CEO tells FT

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday.

He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pascal Soriot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Ceo#Financial Reporting#Covid#Financial Times#Company#Booster Doses#Editing#Chief Executive Officer#Bengaluru#United Kingdom#Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businesskfgo.com

Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca’s $39 billion takeover of U.S. drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help...
Worldq957.com

AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc and Nipro Corp signed an agreement to supply the British-Swedish company’s COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, Nipro said on Wednesday. Tokyo-listed Nipro, a major maker of syringes and medical devices, said the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start next month. Japan’s government has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, enough for 60 million people.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc will offer a 51%...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India to study AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccine effectiveness against severe Covid

India plans to study the effectiveness of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in the country — Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — in preventing severe illness.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review cases of around 3,000 to 5,000 people over the age of 45 years. The study is expected to begin next week.National Institute of Epidemiology scientist Tarun Bhatnagar told Reuters that the study will also compare the effects of one dose of AstraZeneca shot as against two shots.He said: “We will compare people who tested negative with people who tested positive with sub-groups to look for those who were symptomatic and those hospitalised or with severe disease.”This comes as India reported 211,298 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,847 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the European Union sought a huge fine to be imposed on AstraZeneca for its alleged failure to respect a contract with the bloc on the delivery of vaccines.The EU accused the vaccine manufacturer of providing shots to other nations when it had promised deliveries to the bloc’s 27 member countries, according to the Associated Press.AstraZeneca said it has been doing its best to fulfil delivery orders and denied any wrongdoing.
Maine StateNECN

COVID-19 Variant From India Found in Maine

A coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in Maine, state officials said. Only one case of the variant has been found so far in York County, the Maine CDC reported. English health officials have classified it as a “variant of concern” because of it’s easier to transmit.
Businesshot96.com

Tesla set to pay for chips in advance to overcome shortage – FT

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc plans to pay in advance for chips to secure its supply of the crucial materials in a move to overcome the global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The electric-car maker is also exploring buying a plant as...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Business985theriver.com

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty’s key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta’s family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its...
Businesskdal610.com

Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says lender focused on overhaul

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank’s chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, on Thursday told shareholders asking about the prospect of mergers that the lender was focused on its multi-year overhaul. “Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022,” Sewing said. (Reporting by Tom Sims and...