AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine slightly less effective against variant found in India, CEO tells FT

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday.

He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)