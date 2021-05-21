newsbreak-logo
Metallica Post Cryptic 'Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
Person
Lars Ulrich
#The Black Album#Cryptic#Clip#New Media#Video#Message#Time#Fall#San Diego
