Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach man arrested after breaking into home and masturbating

By Katie Voitik, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police say they arrested Scotty Ray Brock for residential burglary.

Police say he entered the victim’s home through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Once inside the home, he found the victim sleeping on the couch.

He proceeded to masturbate above the sleeping victim, authorities said.

The victim woke and pushed Brock away and proceeded to run out of the home.

Police were able to identify Brock hours later and arrest him. He’s been charged with burglary with battery and battery.

