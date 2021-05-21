newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

#HOUvVAN: 'Caps look to get back in the win column before break

By Official Site of the Whitecaps
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV: TSN1/4 - RADIO: AM730 (Pre-match show: 5 p.m. PT) CHANGE IN CLIMATE: Training out of the high-altitude Salt Lake City area for seven weeks now, Whitecaps FC travel to Houston for the first of three meetings with the Dynamo this season, including two visits to BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo are undefeated in three home games so far (2W-0L-1D) but the 'Caps land in Houston knowing they can secure road points in similar hot and humid conditions.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Bbva Stadium#Home Games#Road Games#Houston Dynamo Fc#Whitecaps Fc#Bbva Stadium#Caps#Road Points#Pre Match Show#Salt Lake City#Radio#Am730#Tx Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Iola, KSIola Register

Fillies get back on winning track

OSAWATOMIE — In a season of highlights, Kaylie Schinstock saved one of her best for last. The Iola High senior smacked a run-scoring double with two outs in the top of the seventh — after host Osawatomie had rallied to tie the score — to give the Fillies a 5-4 lead.
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Toronto FC are back in New York, looking for back-to-back wins

TORONTO, Canada—After a couple false starts, Toronto FC found their way into the win column for the first time this MLS season Wednesday night, against the defending champions Columbus SC. Now, the Reds will try to do that all over again, this time at Yankee Stadium against the New York City FC.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Can Tribe get back in the win column in Los Angeles?

The Cleveland Indians are in the midst of their first west coast road trip since 2019 and while the trip started well with a 4-2 win, the Tribe have now lost their last three games by a combined deficit of 17-8. The Seattle Mariners managed to prove that the offensive struggles of the Tribe are far from fixed and that Shane Bieber is in fact human as his record-breaking strikeout streak came to a close.
MLBchatsports.com

Fried looks to solve Blue Jays, get Braves back to .500

The Braves bullpen faltered on Tuesday, allowing the Blue Jays to come back and win 5-3 while extending their flawless record against Atlanta this season. The Braves will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they turn to Max Fried, who put together an encouraging outing last week following his stay on the injured list. He worked five innings against the Nationals, allowing one run. He has yet to face the Blue Jays, but their heavily right-handed lineup could certainly pose a challenge.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Kings at Blues preview: St. Louis looking to get back on track

The St. Louis Blues are coming off back-to-back losses (one in overtime and one in regulation) to the Golden Knights entering Monday’s road game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues are winless in their past three games and need to get back on track with only three games remaining in the regular-season. Facing off against the Kings, who rank seventh among the eight West Division teams, offers St. Louis an opportunity to turn their play around, set themselves up to finish the season strong and enter the postseason with some momentum.
MLBgiants365.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA) became the first Reds pitcher in the modern era to throw four wild pitches in a game. He also allowed seven hits, snapping his streak of consecutive regular season starts with six or fewer hits allowed at 48.
MLSfox4kc.com

Sporting KC looking for bounce-back win at home against Vancouver on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is back at Children’s Mercy Park hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. It’ll be Sporting’s third match in eight days. “I think every game, whether you win, lose or draw, you’re always trying to build upon whatever happened in your last game, trying to work on things from your last game,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said.
MLSthepost.on.ca

Whitecaps have plenty of parallels with Tim Parker's Houston Dynamo

In the world of the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2017 feels like a million years ago. Alphonso Davies was but an emerging talent. Matías Laba was still destroying people in the middle of the pitch. Russell Teibert had short hair. The Whitecaps actually made the playoffs. And Tim Parker was still a...
MLSchatsports.com

Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo FC is coming off a double game week with a win and a loss first getting three points against Sporting Kansas City at home and then a loss against the Colorado Rapids on the road. This time they’re back at BBVA Stadium taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps and will have Head Coach Tab Ramos back on the sideline following his suspension for getting sent off late in the match against SKC. With the added rest hopefully the Dynamo will have players back in the fold and ready for another Western Conference challenge.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas looking to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas is hoping a day at home helps them get back on the winning track when they play host to Real Salt Lake in a battle of Western Conference rivals on Saturday at Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas heads home after a frustrating 1-0 loss at Minnesota United FC last...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Mater Dei Catholic back in win column

Three days after the second longest softball winning streak in San Diego Section history was halted, Mater Dei Catholic High began a new one. Bonita Vista ended the 40-game winning streak of the CIF San Diego Section Open Division champions from 2019, the last time there was a postseason courtesy of coronavirus, last Friday.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

CF Montreal seeks offensive resurgence vs. FC Cincinnati

Perhaps a matchup with defensively challenged FC Cincinnati will help CF Montreal regain its offensive production. Looking to bounce back from another poor goal-scoring effort, CF Montreal will try to keep visiting FC Cincinnati winless Saturday at their temporary home venue in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Montreal CF (2-2-2, 8 points)...
MLSsportstalkline.com

Whitecaps at Dynamo Match Preview May 22nd, 2021

The Whitecaps at Dynamo match preview for Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from BBVA Stadium. The Vancouver Whitecaps will head out on the road for their final match before the international break. Marc Dos Santos and the squad will try and battle the Houston heat and Dynamo. Vancouver is coming off...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Dynamo hold off Whitecaps for 2-1 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night. The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafà Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodríguez smashed home the putback.
NBAWNBA.com

Fever Look to Get Their First Win Against Atlanta

The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever face off for the first and only appearance in Indianapolis during the 2021 regular season. The next two regular season matchups will take place on the road in Atlanta, which will both be played before the Olympic break. The two meetings in Atlanta will be played at Gateway Center Arena, which opened in 2019, and is also home to the NBA G League’s College Park Skyhawks.
MLSWSYX ABC6

Columbus Crew looking to get back in win column against New York City FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Columbus Crew will be looking to secure three points when it travels to Red Bull Arena Saturday to face New York City FC. It will be the first of three meetings this season between the Crew (1-2-2) and NYCFC (2-1-2)....
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Points of Obvious Refinement: Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC

Real Salt Lake (for all intents and purposes) have left two points very much on the table to visitors Nashville SC last weekend. It was a decent performance in the general scope of things, but there is always room to improve. Here’s what I think the team can do on their away trip to FC Dallas.
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets need a break in play-in hunt; they could get back a key player versus Nuggets

Devonte Graham might be back with the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Graham, who has missed Charlotte’s last four games with right knee discomfort, practiced Monday. The Hornets list Graham as questionable for the Nuggets game. “It wasn’t high-intensity (practice), so it’s hard to really gather much,” coach...
NBAPioneer Press

Lynx let one get away as Storm storms back for win

Things looked so good for the Lynx Thursday night. Then the fourth quarter began and Minnesota blew a 14-point lead and lost 90-78 to Seattle. Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird and Jordin Canada combined for 24 points during the Storm’s 32-7 run over the game’s final seven minutes. Canada had eight...