#HOUvVAN: 'Caps look to get back in the win column before break
TV: TSN1/4 - RADIO: AM730 (Pre-match show: 5 p.m. PT) CHANGE IN CLIMATE: Training out of the high-altitude Salt Lake City area for seven weeks now, Whitecaps FC travel to Houston for the first of three meetings with the Dynamo this season, including two visits to BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo are undefeated in three home games so far (2W-0L-1D) but the 'Caps land in Houston knowing they can secure road points in similar hot and humid conditions.www.chatsports.com