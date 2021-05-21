HOUvVAN: 'Caps look to get back in the win column before break

The St. Louis Blues are coming off back-to-back losses (one in overtime and one in regulation) to the Golden Knights entering Monday’s road game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues are winless in their past three games and need to get back on track with only three games remaining in the regular-season. Facing off against the Kings, who rank seventh among the eight West Division teams, offers St. Louis an opportunity to turn their play around, set themselves up to finish the season strong and enter the postseason with some momentum.