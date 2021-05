Joyce Williams Rhodes, 89, of Wilson, passed away Thursday surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Joyner’s Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Ray Barnhill and the Rev. LaVon Phillips will officiate.