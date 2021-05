Earlier this month, the Odessa Police Department took a report involving a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred in the 3900 block of Richmond. There was insufficient evidence to meet the elements of kidnapping. Following a rash of comments on social media, OPD began looking into claims from two other women. Investigation revealed that reports were never made with either OPD or ECSO. OPD later identified and located the possible suspect, who was identified as a “Door Dash” driver. The subject was cooperative with detectives and it was determined that no attempted kidnappings ever occurred.