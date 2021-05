London-based singer/songwriter and guitarist Jeremy Jay has already been all over, releasing his debut album, 2007’s Dreamland, on Secret Canadian followed by a handful of records with underground staple K Records. After an extended hiatus Jay returned in 2018 with Demons and followed with his 2019 record Dangerous Boys. Yet, despite all that came before Jay still manages to break new ground with his upcoming release, Devil’s Daughters. Jay recorded all the instrumentals in the summer and followed with one-take, stream-of-consciousness vocals. The results are on full display with his new single “Sunny Side of The Street,” premiering with Under the Radar.