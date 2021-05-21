newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California State Parks Presents Its Largest-ever Class of Peace Officers

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIY4Y_0a7JQHfB00

State Parks is currently accepting applications for the 2022 academy

SACRAMENTO California State Parks graduated 44 cadets on May 19 to “Live the Parks Life” as State Park Peace Officers (rangers and lifeguards) in the nation’s largest state park system. The 44 cadets make up the largest class of graduates in State Parks’ history.

Before an in-person and virtual audience of family members, friends, and department staff at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area’s North Forebay, the cadets were officially sworn in as State Park Peace Officers to serve State Parks and the State of California as rangers and lifeguards.

“These new rangers and lifeguards are beginning their careers at a very critical moment in State Parks’ history,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “They arrive at a time of incredible and important transition for California’s State Park System as the department engages in the work of wildfire resiliency, climate change adaptation and expanding outdoor access for all Californians. ”

Rangers and lifeguards protect and educate visitors to California’s 280 state parks while protecting the state’s most significant natural and cultural resources. This year’s graduating class was chosen from a field of approximately 800 applicants. For nearly eight months, the cadets participated in the Basic Visitor Services Training Academy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and amid the 2020 wildfires.

Graduates of this class will be stationed throughout the state, in areas such as North Coast Redwoods, Central Valley, San Diego Coast, and Inland Empire Districts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiTCa_0a7JQHfB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ui2GV_0a7JQHfB00
Map illustrating number of State Park Peace Officers heading to various districts across California .

Cadet training included lessons in interpersonal communication, making physical arrests, conducting investigations, performing search-and-rescue activities, defensive tactics, de-escalation, and firearms use. Cadets were also trained in visitor assistance, public education and interpretation, park resource protection and management, and first aid. Academy instruction prepares the students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to enter and successfully complete the Field Training Officer’s Program, which is comprised of 13 more weeks of on-the-job training.

State Parks is currently accepting applications for the 2022 State Park Peace Officer Cadet Academy. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jun. 15. For more information on the academy and minimum requirements, including frequently asked questions and a general timeline of the recruitment cycle, please visit LiveTheParksLife.com and click on the “State Park Peace Officer Cadet Selection Process” link in the “Featured Opportunities” section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9QRP_0a7JQHfB00
Basic Visitor Services Training (BVST) 45 Cadet Academy graduation at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area on May 19, 2021. Pictured individuals have all been vaccinated for COVID-19. Photos from California State Parks.

ABOUT California State Parks and the recreational programs supported by its divisions of Boating and Waterways, Historic Preservation and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provide the opportunity for families, friends, and communities to connect. Off-highway motor vehicle recreation, boating activities, horseback riding, cycling, hiking, camping, rock climbing, tours, hikes, school group enrichment, and special events are just some of the activities enjoyed in 280 park units organized into 21 field districts throughout the state. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
699
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#The State Of California#State Department#Education Department#Outdoor Activities#School Activities#State Park Peace Officers#State Park System#Californians#Inland Empire Districts#North Coast Redwoods#Academy Instruction#Boating Activities#San Diego Coast#Department Staff#Central Valley#School Group Enrichment#Cadets#Tours#Outdoor Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

SLO County Memorial Day Weekend Events

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Each year, the community comes together to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Due to the pandemic, many annual events have been canceled or altered to accommodate restrictions. The following are a few ways to honor our military heroes during Memorial Day weekend.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Mr. Putters Bringing Paddle Boats Back To Atascadero Lake

ATASCADERO — One of Atascadero’s oldest family traditions is coming back this summer as Mr. Putters Putt Putt has officially taken over as the new stewards of the Atascadero Watercraft concierge at the Atascadero Lake. Starting on Memorial Day Weekend, families will once again be able to venture out into the calm, murky waters on power generated from their own elbow grease.
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Santa Maria Elks Recreation Fundraiser Celebrates 4th of July

SANTA MARIA — Although many Central Coast Holiday programs for Independence Day have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elks Recreation invites you to join our first Annual “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser celebrating America. In true Team Santa Maria spirit, plans are well underway for this new, COVID-19-friendly holiday tradition on the Central Coast.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
California Stateca.gov

California Announces $17.5 million for Public Electric Vehicle Charging in 13 Rural Counties

SACRAMENTO – The California Energy Commission (CEC) announced today that $17.5 million is available to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging in 13 rural counties. Incentives available through the new Inland Communities Incentive Project will cover up to 75 percent of EV charging equipment costs. More than a third of the funding is dedicated to installations in under-resourced communities.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...