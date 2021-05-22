newsbreak-logo
Kershaw County, SC

KCSO investigating homicide on Baron DeKalb Road

By Martin L. Cahn
chronicle-independent.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in the shooting death of a young man whose body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

