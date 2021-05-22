KCSO investigating homicide on Baron DeKalb Road

According to the KC Sheriff’s Facebook Page, for the first time in the history of Kershaw County, they have an Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). Chief Deputy Steve Knafelc acquired grant funding to purchase this $80,000 system. All fingerprints lifted from a crime scene were previously sent to the state lab to run through AFIS. This meant KC evidence had to stand in line with all other agencies in the state. It could take months for results. Now we can turn months into days by prioritizing our own cases within Kershaw County. Camden Police Detective Robbie Rabon attended the training and will have unlimited access to the system. We talked with Sheriff Lee Boan about this system, and much more. Catch the full interview on our Archives page.