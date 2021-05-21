A Crowdfunder to restore the creepy puppet from Interpol’s ‘Evil’ video is nearing its total

Lisey’s Story is a book that in its own way describes the madness that some authors experience in a very strange and unusual way but also in a manner that is indicative of how some people feel about writing to start with. The Apple TV+ adaptation is already looking as though it might be as accurate as it can possibly get without having to transport the audience to Boo’ya Moon after a bool hunt. If you don’t know what any of that means it might be time to pick up a copy of Lisey’s Story and get to reading, or at the very least read the synopsis to the story and get a better handle on it. Otherwise, this story is going to greatly confuse a lot of people and likely turn them off or creep them the hell out since Scott Landon, played by Clive Owen, is a famed author that had a serious mental problem that ran in his family as his father ha to kill his brother after the brother tried to kill Scott, who in turn killed his father before dying years later. But if that sounds convoluted at all then getting into the rest of the story will blow a person’s mind since the entirety of Lisey’s Story is her life with her husband Scott, but also her life after he’s dead and gone, and a maniacal fan starts coming around to find out if Scott left any manuscripts or other papers behind that might be of some value. Believe it or not, there are people that would pay good money to have an unfinished manuscript or even a couple of pages from the manuscripts of their favorite authors, and would do just about anything to get them.