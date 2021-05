Walking around many neighborhoods in New York, parks are packed, outdoor patios are humming, and many residents are understandably eager to get out and commingle. But not all hospitality workers are so excited about the easing of restrictions. At the East Village wine bar Ruffian, server and sommelier Yige Sun says she’s happy the management is in no rush to reopen indoor dining, but she’s still concerned about the forthcoming “summer of hedonism” many New Yorkers are looking forward to. “At this point, I have a million things to do at work. It’s getting really, really busy, and I’m just doing everything I can,” she says.