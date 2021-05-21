newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill eyed to star in ‘Highlander’ reboot from ‘John Wick’ director

By Ella Kemp
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill is reportedly in line to star in a new reboot of Highlander. The actor, who has already led superhero franchises including The Witcher on Netflix and Superman offshoot Man of Steel, is in negotiations to lead the new film from Lionsgate. The original fantasy adventure film was released...

