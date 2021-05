– The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! The Christening ceremony for the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will take place in the DCMM parking lot and is open to the public. We ask all guests to keep a respectful distance from folks not in their group, and wear a face mask when inside the Museum.