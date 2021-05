Here’s what the Council got up to today. This afternoon, the Council passed a bill moving SPD’s 911 call center to the newly-created Community Safety and Communications Center. The original version of the bill also would have moved the Parking Enforcement Officers over to the CSCC, but there is still ongoing debate about whether they should move to SDOT instead. The Council amended the bill to leave them in SPD for now, and modified a budget proviso so that SPD will have the resources to continue paying them. Look for a separate article on this later today.