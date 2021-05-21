newsbreak-logo
Get to know 'Caps assistant coach Ricardo Clark

By Official Site of the Whitecaps
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced the hiring of one Ricardo Clark, a name fans across the league are very familiar with as the former midfielder played 15 seasons in MLS and represented his country over 30 times. Rico was named an All-Star three times, once on the MLS Best XI and won two MLS Cups with Houston Dynamo. So, before heading back to his old stomping grounds I got a chance to catch up with him here in Utah. Rico is taking his competitive spirit as a player off the pitch by continuing to grow as a coach through online courses as well as working closely with the players.

