PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Ximena Contreras sat down to get her COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, it was so monumental her dad called her sister on FaceTime and they snapped a photo. At first, Contreras was nervous, but getting her shot was exciting. "In our family, we had a rough patch," she said. "My dad and my sister got COVID and it hit us really hard. And after that, my dad was in the hospital for 20 days."